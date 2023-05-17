Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of James River Group worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 857,178 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,092,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,918,000 after acquiring an additional 429,730 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,126,000 after acquiring an additional 275,981 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 392,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 178,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 832.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 170,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

JRVR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. 29,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $786.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.39. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.45 million. James River Group had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James River Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

