Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 14,858 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 340,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,858 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Mercer International worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Price Performance

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. 117,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $607.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. Mercer International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.82). Mercer International had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

