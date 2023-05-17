Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 14,925 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,925 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,491,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EnPro Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,285,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,708,000 after buying an additional 37,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

EnPro Industries Price Performance

EnPro Industries stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,073. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.49. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $127.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.58.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnPro Industries

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt acquired 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Read More

