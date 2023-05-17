Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 672 Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.36 million, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average of $71.40. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $89.07.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

