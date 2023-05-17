Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of KEG.UN traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$15.77. 4,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,626. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$14.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.99 million, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.33.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
