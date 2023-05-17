Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KEG.UN traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$15.77. 4,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,626. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$14.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.99 million, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.33.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

