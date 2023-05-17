Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 6th

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Kelly Services Price Performance

KELYA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.30. 22,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,147. The stock has a market cap of $680.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KELYA shares. StockNews.com raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 109.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Kelly Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in several staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Further Reading

