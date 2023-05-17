Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Down 8.6% in April

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Kemper Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of KMPR stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 123,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.90. Kemper has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.84.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.68%.

In related news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $909,590.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Kemper by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Kemper by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kemper from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

