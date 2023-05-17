Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Holdings Decreased by Elequin Securities LLC

Elequin Securities LLC trimmed its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,124 shares during the quarter. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,423,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,038,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 3,635.1% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 504,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 490,732 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 3rd quarter worth $3,263,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Shares of KCGI stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

