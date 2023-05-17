Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HSBC raised Keppel REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Keppel REIT Price Performance
OTCMKTS KREVF opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. Keppel REIT has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.14.
About Keppel REIT
Keppel REIT engages in the investment of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets portfolio. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.
