KeyCorp Comments on Lonza Group AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lonza Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Lonza Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.50.

Shares of Lonza Group stock opened at $64.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.47. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Lonza Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Lonza Group AG is engaged in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare, and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, Capsule and Health Ingredients, and Corporate. The Biologics segment serves as contract development and manufacturing partner for biopharmaceuticals, catering customers for all clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle.

