KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,770,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 29,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KeyCorp Stock Up 8.0 %

KEY traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,931,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,272,217. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

