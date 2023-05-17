KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vacasa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

Vacasa Price Performance

VCSA opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vacasa has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $5.70.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.76. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $218.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.29 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vacasa by 479,197.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,174,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,420,000 after buying an additional 170,139,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vacasa by 506.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,139 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vacasa by 100.0% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 10,893,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vacasa by 100.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,109 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vacasa by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,600 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 169,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $157,427.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,619.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

