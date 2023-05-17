Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires 326 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Surevest LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,984,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,895,688. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $334.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.67.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.