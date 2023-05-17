Keystone Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,542. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

