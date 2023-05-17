Keystone Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.11. 735,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,939. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.44. The company has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

