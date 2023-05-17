Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,941 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,031,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,033 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 56,346 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,870,328 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

