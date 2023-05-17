Keystone Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.58. 794,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,361,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $263.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

