Keystone Wealth Services LLC Makes New $774,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLU. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1,103.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VLU traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306. The company has a market capitalization of $223.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.78. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1 year low of $125.88 and a 1 year high of $150.61.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.