Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 11,444 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,444 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,860,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

ESGU stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.62. The company had a trading volume of 99,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,817. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $96.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

