Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 20,699 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,699 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $26.64.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.114 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

