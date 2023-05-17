Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 8,973 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.93. The stock had a trading volume of 643,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,334. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

