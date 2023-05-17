Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,298. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.62. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $138.73 and a one year high of $176.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

