Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 987,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Kezar Life Sciences Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:KZR opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 19.44 and a current ratio of 19.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
About Kezar Life Sciences
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer. Its product pipeline includes KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk, and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
