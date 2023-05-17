Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 987,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 19.44 and a current ratio of 19.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of Kezar Life Sciences

About Kezar Life Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 40,687 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer. Its product pipeline includes KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk, and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

