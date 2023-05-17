Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Summitry LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 255,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.38. 232,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,386. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

