Komodo Market Cap Hits $38.61 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. Komodo has a market cap of $38.61 million and $1.90 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00124749 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00047058 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00031346 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000734 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

