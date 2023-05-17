Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Position Reduced by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,723 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $33,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

KLIC stock opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

