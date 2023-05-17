KWB Wealth Acquires New Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,768,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,825,000 after purchasing an additional 239,558 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,173,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,287,000 after purchasing an additional 214,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.15. The stock had a trading volume of 632,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $66.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TAP. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

