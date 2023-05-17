KWB Wealth Buys 35,749 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 620.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,749 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth owned 0.23% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 390,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,006. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $49.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.13.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

