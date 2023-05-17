KWB Wealth Makes New Investment in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBH. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBH stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.53. 872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,826. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $170.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.38.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

