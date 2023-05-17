KWB Wealth Sells 261 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KWB Wealth cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,491,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,538,000 after purchasing an additional 92,467 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $413.42. The company had a trading volume of 448,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $434.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $407.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

