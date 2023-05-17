KWB Wealth Sells 666 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

KWB Wealth cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.12.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.41.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

