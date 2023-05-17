KWB Wealth Sells 880 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

KWB Wealth reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.72. 18,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $258.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.30 and a 200 day moving average of $222.20.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

