Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kyocera had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYOCY traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.65. 15,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. Kyocera has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

