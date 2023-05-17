Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kyocera had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter.
Kyocera Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KYOCY traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.65. 15,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. Kyocera has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Kyocera Company Profile
