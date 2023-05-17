Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 616,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 2.4 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,675. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.06 and its 200 day moving average is $235.29. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

