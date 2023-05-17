Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

LH stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.10. The stock had a trading volume of 60,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $263.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.06 and a 200 day moving average of $235.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

