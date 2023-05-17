Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Update

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.29. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

