Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 680 ($8.52) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.08) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 745 ($9.33).

Shares of LON:LAND traded down GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 627.40 ($7.86). The company had a trading volume of 1,934,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,508. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 459.30 ($5.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 784.80 ($9.83). The stock has a market cap of £4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,161.85, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 631.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 646.47.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

