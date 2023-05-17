Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Increases Dividend to GBX 12 Per Share

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Land Securities Group Stock Down 1.5 %

LAND stock opened at GBX 625.20 ($7.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 631.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 646.47. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.30 ($5.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 784.80 ($9.83). The company has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,158.70, a PEG ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.08) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

