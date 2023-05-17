Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 27,364 Shares of TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) by 120.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,364 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.95% of TradeUP Acquisition worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $620,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,169,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 2.6% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 885,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TradeUP Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPTD opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46. TradeUP Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

TradeUP Acquisition Company Profile

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

