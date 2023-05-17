Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 74,470 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1,257.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BCX stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. This is an increase from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

