Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 144.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,036,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 943,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 54,578 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 248,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 69,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 85,656 shares during the last quarter.

BTT stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $23.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

