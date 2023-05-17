Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $187,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $333.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.01. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.28 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

