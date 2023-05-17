Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $667,000 Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 42,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $112.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.57.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $1,230,590.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,384.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $3,720,368.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $1,230,590.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,315 shares in the company, valued at $611,384.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,357 shares of company stock worth $9,410,994. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading

