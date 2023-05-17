Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $680,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 38,777 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $371.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $389.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.87.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Citigroup raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.