Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $476,000 in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Kura Sushi USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.96. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $43.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.