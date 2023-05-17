Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 10,372 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,372 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQL. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 12.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 18.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $16.33.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services. The company was founded on February 20, 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

