Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $643,000 Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 58,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 48,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUJ stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

