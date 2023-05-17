Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 83,077 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in American Express were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.41.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express Price Performance

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $148.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.48 and a 200 day moving average of $159.12. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

