Leah Schweller Acquires 10,000 Shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Stock

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) CFO Leah Schweller purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $11,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,810 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charge Enterprises Trading Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ:CRGE opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Charge Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.94.

Get Charge Enterprises alerts:

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Charge Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 113.93% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $167.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Charge Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Charge Enterprises by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Charge Enterprises by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Charge Enterprises by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Charge Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of electrical, broadbrand, and electric vehicle charging services. It offers end-to-end project management services, from advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, to monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates through the Infrastructure and Telecommunications segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.