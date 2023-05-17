Leah Schweller Acquires 10,000 Shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Stock

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) CFO Leah Schweller purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $11,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,810 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Charge Enterprises Trading Down 8.2 %
NASDAQ:CRGE opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Charge Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.94.
Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Charge Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 113.93% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $167.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Charge Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Charge Enterprises Company Profile
Charge Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of electrical, broadbrand, and electric vehicle charging services. It offers end-to-end project management services, from advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, to monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates through the Infrastructure and Telecommunications segments.
