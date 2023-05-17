Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lee Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of LEE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.14. Lee Enterprises has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38.

Insider Activity

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.13 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 29.07%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Fletcher acquired 2,000 shares of Lee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.